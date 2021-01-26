Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. Materialise has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -855.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.32 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materialise will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Materialise by 116.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $2,569,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Materialise during the third quarter valued at $1,042,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Materialise by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Materialise during the third quarter worth about $639,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

