Matthew R. Kane Sells 9,695 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $133,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew R. Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $138,249.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. 1,899,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,174. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $650.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 56.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 64.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 64,285 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DTIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.