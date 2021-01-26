Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.33. Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 259,550 shares changing hands.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00.

About Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

