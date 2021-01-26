MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Down 3% This Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $210,483.75 and approximately $12,548.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,147.15 or 1.00043171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00024168 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.13 or 0.00324047 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.89 or 0.00709215 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00175650 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002502 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001997 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00030826 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00037613 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

