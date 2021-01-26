Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $92.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

