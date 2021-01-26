Mcashchain Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (MCASH)

Mcashchain (CURRENCY:MCASH) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Mcashchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mcashchain has a total market cap of $621,321.01 and $829.00 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00128081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00072047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00277991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068186 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038077 BTC.

Mcashchain Coin Profile

Mcashchain's total supply is 937,841,849 coins and its circulating supply is 602,510,370 coins.

