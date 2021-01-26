McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of McEwen Mining worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McEwen Mining by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,420,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 132,309 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 463,571 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 469,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

MUX stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $383.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. On average, research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUX. Roth Capital boosted their price target on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

