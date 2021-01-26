McKesson (MCK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect McKesson to post earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK stock opened at $183.15 on Tuesday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.