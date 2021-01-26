MCO Market Capitalization Reaches $41.94 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. MCO has a total market capitalization of $41.94 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCO token can currently be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00008259 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MCO has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00070750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.97 or 0.00839656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.85 or 0.04322735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017483 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. MCO’s official website is crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

