MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Shares Up 5.9%

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) shares shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.10. 1,038,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 936,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 82.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 34.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 40.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

