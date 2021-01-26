Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $184,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLCO stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.87.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

