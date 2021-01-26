Members Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.45.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.42. 22,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The company has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

