MEMBERS Trust Co Has $1.15 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

Shares of MCD opened at $213.34 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $158.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

