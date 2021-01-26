Meme Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,974.00 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Meme has a market capitalization of $13.59 million and approximately $28,974.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can currently be bought for approximately $485.28 or 0.01513303 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.08 or 0.00324556 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00030485 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003533 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000804 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

