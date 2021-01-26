Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Merus stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $889.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 844,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Merus by 94.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

