Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the mining company on Saturday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Mesabi Trust has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE MSB opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.13. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 89.18% and a return on equity of 173.85%.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

