MetaHash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,896.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $8.19 million and $14,896.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00127228 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00071324 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00275091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067902 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00037425 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,507,770,054 coins and its circulating supply is 2,337,428,020 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.