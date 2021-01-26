Methanex (MEOH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Methanex to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.20. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.