MEXC Token Price Down 27.1% Over Last 7 Days (MEXC)

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. MEXC Token has a market capitalization of $293,937.25 and $1,017.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MEXC Token has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MEXC Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MEXC Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00070730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.96 or 0.00783294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.90 or 0.04267368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017548 BTC.

MEXC Token Token Profile

MEXC is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token’s total supply is 1,516,835,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,549,908 tokens. The official website for MEXC Token is mexc.life. The official message board for MEXC Token is medium.com/mexc-life. MEXC Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MEXC Token is /r/mexc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MEXC Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a creation of forwarding purchase Utility Token for the users in the EMS industry. The players in the industry would use the MEXC Token indirectly to purchase patented, and patent-pending equipment and services to save lives. The MEXC Token has its own eco-system from the use of the token to purchase EMS products and services, to the exchange of the MEXC Tokens with other tokens, or fiat currency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace, called M P2P Exchanger. P2P Exchanger is a unique P2P exchange system that empowers them to do that between their peers, without incurring high cost and other limitations. “

MEXC Token Token Trading

MEXC Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEXC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEXC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEXC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEXC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEXC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.