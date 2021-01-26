MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $27.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.