Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,100 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

Shares of FDS traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.94. 5,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,446. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,584. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

