Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 133.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 650 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.97 per share, with a total value of $45,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 800 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,769 shares of company stock worth $1,106,671 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

SAFT stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.42. 2,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $95.11.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

