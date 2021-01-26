Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned 0.18% of Boot Barn worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 49.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BOOT traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $57.60. 51,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,065. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.