MKS Instruments (MKSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKSI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.64.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

