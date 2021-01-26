MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Citigroup

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $124.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.64.

Shares of MKSI opened at $183.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.86. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

