Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $596.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $814,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,304,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,612,256.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,855,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,990,745.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Molecular Templates by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

