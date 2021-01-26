(MOLGY) (OTCMKTS:MOLGY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of (MOLGY) (OTCMKTS:MOLGY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. (MOLGY) shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

About (MOLGY) (OTCMKTS:MOLGY)

MOL Global Inc operates a payments platform that facilitates online and mobile commerce for consumers in various markets by providing a network of payment channels that accept payment using cash and online methods. The Company operates in five segments: MOLPoints, which includes revenue derived from the sale of online MOLPoints vouchers, which are used to redeem products via online portal and the sale of equivalent game credits; MOLReloads, which includes revenue derived from the electronic distribution of pre-paid airtime and personal identification numbers through its MOLReloads distribution network; MOLPay, which includes revenue derived from the provision of an online payment solution that online merchants use to collect payments from consumers; MMOG.asia, which includes revenue derived from the sale of game credits to consumers who play games on MMOG.asia, and Others, which includes income derived from the sale of Internet media products and other electronic related services.

