Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,420.00

Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and last traded at GBX 1,396 ($18.24), with a volume of 569058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,394 ($18.21).

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,354.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,210.23.

In related news, insider Belinda Richards acquired 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,277 ($16.68) per share, for a total transaction of £19,882.89 ($25,977.12).

Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) Company Profile (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

