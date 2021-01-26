Monolith (TKN) Market Cap Tops $14.30 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Monolith has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $14.30 million and approximately $6,860.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.24 or 0.00845809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.65 or 0.04378157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.