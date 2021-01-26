Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,025 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $23,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $230,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 112.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST stock opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

