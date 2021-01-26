Morgan Stanley Boosts AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $130.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.84.

Shares of AGCO opened at $112.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $118.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,085,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $186,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 833.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AGCO by 459.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

