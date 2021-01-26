Morgan Stanley Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $55.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

APO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 61,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 170,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

