Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 359.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.65. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $26.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.