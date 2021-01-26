Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 371,624 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 56.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 145,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

