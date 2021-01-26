Morgan Stanley Has $221,000 Stake in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of CBTX worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 5,943.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 82.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,461 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the third quarter worth approximately $796,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. CBTX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

