Morgan Stanley Has $225,000 Position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 51.3% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 50.6% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 180,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 60,729 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Aristides Capital Llc acquired 5,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $52,648.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NDP opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

