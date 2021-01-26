Morgan Stanley Has $231,000 Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 531.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFWM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFWM opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $957.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

