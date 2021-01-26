Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Mustang Bio worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 1,069.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 254.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 107,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 2.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBIO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

