Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Pulse Biosciences worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.92 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.88. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

