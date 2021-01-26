Morgan Stanley Purchases 16,584 Shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Avenue Therapeutics worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $110.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATXI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Avenue Therapeutics Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

