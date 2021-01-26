Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LNXSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LNXSF stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.25. 506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.63. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

