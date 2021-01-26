Morgan Stanley Sells 2,838 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Spero Therapeutics worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 90.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 68.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 69.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $278,052.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,570 shares of company stock worth $5,757,109. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPRO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $515.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

