Morgan Stanley Trims Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Target Price to $20.50

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.06.

NYSE AA opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 98.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,776,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 127,249 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 32.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 10,719.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,614 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 15.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,137,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after acquiring an additional 278,854 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

