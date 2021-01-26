Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 192,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 75,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

