Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.19

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.19 and traded as high as $21.47. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 67,251 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.34 million, a PE ratio of 140.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period.

About Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

