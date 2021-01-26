Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.42. Motus GI shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 11,264 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $18,540. Insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

The company has a market cap of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

