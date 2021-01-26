Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 490 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,747 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.2% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

