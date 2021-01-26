MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00070909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.17 or 0.00831836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.21 or 0.04309772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017400 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,942,621,859 coins. MovieBloc's official website is moviebloc.io. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

MovieBloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

