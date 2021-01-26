Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Trading Up 6.9%

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 628,046 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 543,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moxian stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Moxian as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

