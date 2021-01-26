MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) EVP Sells $889,179.00 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $889,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.34. 1,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $87.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

